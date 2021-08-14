Man killed in shooting in Kensington
PHILADELPHIA - A man was shot and killed just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the Kensington section of the city.
It happened on the 1800 block of East Tioga Street.
MORE HEADLINES:
- 3 killed, 1 injured in overnight shootings across Philadelphia
- 1 man dead, 1 critical after they were both shot multiple times in South Philly
- 14-year-old boy wounded in Strawberry Mansion shooting, police say
- 3 stabbed, 1 killed, overnight in Philadelphia, police say
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are looking are still searching for a motive. No arrests have been made.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement