Man killed in shootout with police in Hamilton Township, New Jersey identified

Authorities in Mercer County, New Jersey have identified a man who was killed in a shootout with police that left one officer injured.

The New Jersey Attorney General’s office released new information on the March 8 shooting in Hamilton Township on Tuesday.

Authorities say Hamilton Township officers responded to a residence on Orchard Avenue around 10 p.m. that evening for a call involving a domestic dispute.

When officers arrived on scene, investigators say Vincent Correa, 44, fired a rifle at the responding officers. One officer was struck and rushed to the hospital with non-fatal injuries.

The officers returned fire, fatally wounding Correa.

Investigators say they found a rifle and a handgun on the scene and that medical personnel rendered aid to Correa before he was pronounced dead just before 10:40 p.m. that evening.

The Attorney General’s Office says the investigation into the incident is ongoing.