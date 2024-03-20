Man killed in shootout with police in Hamilton Township, New Jersey identified
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. - Authorities in Mercer County, New Jersey have identified a man who was killed in a shootout with police that left one officer injured.
The New Jersey Attorney General’s office released new information on the March 8 shooting in Hamilton Township on Tuesday.
Authorities say Hamilton Township officers responded to a residence on Orchard Avenue around 10 p.m. that evening for a call involving a domestic dispute.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Philadelphia mass shooting: Asir Boone, 4th suspect in SEPTA bus stop shooting, captured in Virginia
- Funeral for Phat Geez held Wednesday after rapper killed in North Philadelphia shooting
- Massive fire destroys clubhouse at senior living community in Montgomery County
When officers arrived on scene, investigators say Vincent Correa, 44, fired a rifle at the responding officers. One officer was struck and rushed to the hospital with non-fatal injuries.
The officers returned fire, fatally wounding Correa.
Investigators say they found a rifle and a handgun on the scene and that medical personnel rendered aid to Correa before he was pronounced dead just before 10:40 p.m. that evening.
The Attorney General’s Office says the investigation into the incident is ongoing.