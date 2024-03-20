Expand / Collapse search

Man killed in shootout with police in Hamilton Township, New Jersey identified

Published  March 20, 2024 3:40pm EDT
Mercer County
FOX 29 Philadelphia

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. - Authorities in Mercer County, New Jersey have identified a man who was killed in a shootout with police that left one officer injured. 

The New Jersey Attorney General’s office released new information on the March 8 shooting in Hamilton Township on Tuesday. 

Authorities say Hamilton Township officers responded to a residence on Orchard Avenue around 10 p.m. that evening for a call involving a domestic dispute. 

MORE HEADLINES:

When officers arrived on scene, investigators say Vincent Correa, 44, fired a rifle at the responding officers. One officer was struck and rushed to the hospital with non-fatal injuries. 

The officers returned fire, fatally wounding Correa. 

Investigators say they found a rifle and a handgun on the scene and that medical personnel rendered aid to Correa before he was pronounced dead just before 10:40 p.m. that evening. 

The Attorney General’s Office says the investigation into the incident is ongoing. 