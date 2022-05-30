Man accused of stealing from passenger with disabilities on SEPTA bus, police say

article

SEPTA Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man they say allegedly stole from a passenger with disabilities.

A wheelchair-bound passenger's cellphone was allegedly stolen on a Route 43 SEPTA on 20th and Spring Garden streets around 12:25 p.m. Sunday.

He told police the suspect asked to use his phone after getting on the bus. The victim reportedly agreed.

At the next stop, police say the suspect kept the victim's phone and got off the bus.

Anyone with information is asked to call SEPTA Police at 215-580-8111.