Masked suspects target luxury car key fobs in Gloucester County; police issue warning

Police are sending a warning to Gloucester County residents after they say masked thieves are breaking into several homes in the middle of the night and targeting high-end luxury cars.

FOX 29’S Jennifer Joyce spoke to one victim who says he and his family were awakened by the sound of these intruders breaking into his home and shuffling around to find his car keys.

"It's pretty startling to go through because you dont know what the intention is," said Scott Hollander of Mullica Hill, recounting the terrifying moments he and his wife realized people broke into his home on Wednesday at 3 o’clock in the morning.

"She happened to hear some ruffling and commotion and thought it was the wind proceeding to go back to bed and it got very loud…she started hearing footsteps and then she woke me up I got startled I said call 9-1-1," he explained.

Within 10 minutes, Hollander says the house was silent. The intruders were gone and so was their blue Range Rover sport.

Surveillance video from just after 3 a.m. Wednesday shows a crew of four people with flashlights roaming Hollander’s property.

Police say after breaking in through a locked window, the burglars ran through the house. Hollander has a video showing one of the suspects quickly grabbing car keys and a wallet before making a swift exit in Hollander’s SUV.

"That's like another level. I wasn't thinking someone was coming in my house just to get my car," said Hollander. "That's beyond comprehension."

Nearby, in Washington Township, police reported a similar incident this week that also happened around 3 a.m.

Multiple masked suspects break into a home, searching for a key fob to a high-end luxury vehicle parked in the driveway.

Earlier this month, Mantua Township police say someone broke into a home on Green Lane, grabbed a key fob and took off in the victim's 2022 BMWX5.

Police say the trend is frightening and it has sparked a multi-agency investigation involving local police departments as well as New Jersey state police and the FBI.

"I don't know if you can renormalize your life after something like this but I think it's a lesson learned. You can't take anything for granted," said Hollander.

Local police departments say they’re increasing residential patrols overnight, and they are advising all residents to keep their cars in their garages, make sure their home is secured and stay vigilant.