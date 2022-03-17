Mother, father grandfather charged in connection with death of infant in Bensalem

article

Authorities in Bucks County have announced charges against three family members after they say an infant died from exposure to fentanyl.

Back on Jan. 7, Bensalem police were dispatched to Oak Avenue in Trevose for a report of an infant in cardiac arrest.

The infant was found unresponsive in the living room and transported to St. Mary’s Hospital where he later died. Authorities say an autopsy revealed the presence of fentanyl in the child’s blood and the cause of death was determined to be ‘adverse effects of fentanyl.’

After further investigation, authorities say they determined that Felicity Westmoreland and Daniel Scott Howarth, the child’s mother and father, were both in the home the child died. Police also found numerous baggies containing drugs, syringes, and a tourniquet commonly used for drug injection.

Investigators say those items tested positive for the presence of fentanyl and cocaine.

Donna Westmoreland, the child’s grandmother, had previously been appointed as the child’s foster mother and was prohibited from leaving the baby with his parents unsupervised.

Felicity Westmoreland and Daniel Scott Howarth are facing charges including involuntary manslaughter, child endangerment, and possession of a controlled substance in connection with their son’s death. Howarth remains at large.

Donna Westmoreland, the child’s grandmother, has been charged with child endangerment.

