Murphy, Ciattarelli to debate twice in New Jersey gubernatorial race
TRENTON - Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy and Republican rival Jack Ciattarelli will go head to head in two debates in late September and mid-October while their running mates will clash once.
The Election Law Enforcement Commission said Wednesday Murphy and Ciattarelli will debate at 7 p.m. on Sept. 28 at the Performing Arts Center in Newark and again at 8 p.m. on Oct. 12 at Rowan University in Glassboro.
Lt. Gov. Shelia Oliver, a Democrat, and Republican Diane Allen will debate 7 p.m. Oct. 5 at Rider University in Lawrenceville.
Election Day is Nov. 2.
Early mail-in ballots will be sent out beginning Sept. 18. Early in-person voting runs from Oct. 23 to Oct. 31.
