Murphy, Ciattarelli to debate twice in New Jersey gubernatorial race

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy and Republican rival Jack Ciattarelli will go head to head in two debates in late September and mid-October while their running mates will clash once.

The Election Law Enforcement Commission said Wednesday Murphy and Ciattarelli will debate at 7 p.m. on Sept. 28 at the Performing Arts Center in Newark and again at 8 p.m. on Oct. 12 at Rowan University in Glassboro.

Lt. Gov. Shelia Oliver, a Democrat, and Republican Diane Allen will debate 7 p.m. Oct. 5 at Rider University in Lawrenceville.

Election Day is Nov. 2.

Early mail-in ballots will be sent out beginning Sept. 18. Early in-person voting runs from Oct. 23 to Oct. 31.

