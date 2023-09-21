Nearly 80 guns still missing from Philadelphia Sheriff's Office: City Controller report

A new report from the Philadelphia Controller's Office shows that 76 service weapons from the city's Sheriff's Office are still missing with insufficient records.

The missing guns include 71 handguns, four semi-automatic handguns and one shotgun, and are all part of an initial 101 service weapons reported missing in 2020.

Philadelphia's Sheriff's Office claimed that only 20 weapons remain missing, because many were already properly disposed of.

However, the Controller's Office says an investigation could not confirm those claims, stating that the necessary documents have not been provided.

"There needs to be sufficient identifying information to confirm the disposition of these guns," said Charles Edacheril, Acting City Controller. "This requires documentation to confirm weapons were properly disposed of, such as burned, or located and reported to the National Crime Information Center."

The Sheriff’s Office also said that some of the recovered guns were given to retired officers and former department employees, including former Sheriff John Green.

According to the Controller’s office, the former sheriff should turn over the guns, and former employees should confirm possession or disposal.

"All unaccounted-for guns should be placed in NCIC as missing," Edacheril said.

The Sheriff's Office is expected to respond to the report during a press conference at 1 p.m. Thursday.