New Jersey man charged after $1M in drugs found inside home, storage unit

A New Jersey man is facing charges after prosecutors say over $1M worth of illegal drugs were found inside his home, vehicle, and a nearby storage unit.

James Nalbone Jr., 35, was taken into custody in August at his home on Byron Avenue in Hamilton Township following a month-long cocaine distribution investigation.

Using a police K9 to sweep the residence, police found six kilograms of suspected cocaine, 130 pounds of suspected marijuana, and 2,000 suspected oxycodone pills.

Police also found four guns inside the home, including a defaced ghost gun, and about $65,000. Drug paraphernalia and distributing equipment were also seized.

Investigators said they found paperwork inside Nalbone's car that lead them to a storage unit on Quakerbridge Road where more cocaine and marijuana were found.

Prosecutors say the estimated street value of the confiscated drugs is over $1M.

Nalbone faces 18 narcotics and weapons charges and one count of money laundering.