NJ woman charged for hit-and-run that killed young mother

A woman is facing homicide charges for claiming the life of another woman she knew, before taking off in her vehicle.

Breanna Rowley, 22, is accused of hitting 21-year-old Caroline Bump as she was standing on Glenside Road in Millville on October 22.

The young mother was discovered by a passerby, and pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say surveillance cameras show the car used in the hit-and-run.

Police say the driver and victim knew each other and were together before the deadly crash.

Rowley was arrested and charged with several offenses, including homicide, vehicular homicide and leaving the scene.