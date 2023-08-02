No shelves, no problem! Wawa tests fully digital store at remodeled Philadelphia location

article

Wawa is stepping into the future of food convenience, and putting it to the test in Philadelphia!

The "full-service shopping experience" requires all items to be purchased on the Wawa mobile app, or at a touch screen in the store, Wawa said in a statement to FOX 29.

All orders will then be fulfilled by Wawa staff behind store counters.

Wawa says they are testing the new digital format at Philadelphia's Drexel University location at 3300 Market Street.

The store reopened on July 26 after a remodel, which no longer includes any shelves, according to a report from the Philadelphia Business Journal.

