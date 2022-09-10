North Philadelphia triple shooting leaves 1 in critical condition

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting in North Philadelphia that left one of the victims in critical condition.

According to authorities, the shooting happened Saturday evening, around 6 p.m., on the 2500 block of North 17th Street.

22nd District officers found a 56-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her leg. A 27-year-old man was shot six times in his legs. They were both transported to Temple University Hospital and they were both placed in stable condition.

A 28-year-old man was shot in the neck and the hip. He was rushed to temple by medics and listed in critical condition.

Police have no announced any arrests. An investigation is active.