Officer fatally shoots 2 dogs after 18-year-old woman attacked in West Philly: police

Another Philadelphia police officer has been placed on administrative duty after police say he shot and killed two dogs after a woman was attacked in West Philly.

Officers responded to a call about a woman screaming and being attacked by dogs shortly before 9:00 a.m. on the 1500 block of North 57th Street.

Investigators say an 18-year-old woman was walking down the street when she saw two pit bulls fighting on a porch. The 57-year-old resident who was on the porch called for the woman's help.

They say the woman then approached the dogs and used mace on them and managed to separate one of the pit bulls, believed to be a stray, from the resident's dog.

However, the resident's second pit bull then ran out of his home and attacked the woman, biting her on the arm and ankle.

The 18-year-old managed to run from the dogs, and that’s when they say all three dogs turned on each other.

Upon arrival, the responding officer observed the ongoing dog fight.

The officer discharged his weapon multiple times, striking and fatally wounding both the stray dog and one of the homeowner’s pit bulls.

The woman was transported to Lankenau Hospital by medics for treatment.

The resident, who sustained a dog bite to his chest during the dog fight, refused medical attention.

Philadelphia Animal Control took custody of the two deceased dogs.

Police say body camera footage captured the incident and the investigation is ongoing.

The 34-year-old, a five-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department assigned to the 19th Police District has been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation.