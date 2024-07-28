Parents of CHOP doctor killed in crash release official statement: 'Simply unacceptable'

Mary Dietrick is pictured on the left and 30-year-old Dr. Barbara Ann Friedes is pictured on the right.

The parents of 30-year-old Barbara Ann Friedes, a pediatrician at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia who was killed in a multi-vehicle crash while riding her bike on July 17, have released an official statement regarding the tragedy.

John Dietrick, the father of Dr. Barbara Friedes, sent the following statement to FOX 29 Sunday:

"Following the District Attorney's press conference on Thursday 25 July, the family was asked if we care to make a statement. At the time we are still gathering our thoughts based off the the news that Michael Vahey was DUI at twice the legal limit (.16 BAC). We were even more nauseated to learn this is his second felony DUI (2009 DUI of .20 BAC - also in Philadelphia). Rather than make an emotional and counterproductive statement, we have taken our time and are ready to provide a statement if you so choose to publish it. Our (mine and Barbara’s mother, Mary's) statement is below: Please let us know if you have questions.

We want to say thank you to the Philadelphia Police Department for their efforts so far in this investigation – there is so much more to do so we will be patient as that great work continues.

Also, a sincere thank you to the District Attorney’s office for the press conference and announcing the charges. We concur wholeheartedly with the words of District Attorney Larry Krasner that "This crime is horrible. The outcome is almost unspeakable."

Regarding Michael Vahey. The fact that this is Michael Vahey’s second DUI, and he was back on the streets of Philadelphia drinking and driving at twice the legal limit is simply unacceptable. The fact that Barbara lost her life to a drunk driver operating a motor vehicle at twice the legal limit for a second time is even more despicable.

In 2009, Michael Vahey was convicted of a DUI after he drove the wrong way down Pine Street near 10th Street here in Philadelphia. At the time of his arrest his Blood Alcohol Content was .20 – more than twice the legal limit. He completed a drug and alcohol rehabilitation program through the courts.

We will be working closely with DA Krasner’s office and Assistant District Attorney Katherine Wood to ensure Barbara’s death is not another statistic, that there is change, and that there is full accountability with tangible results not nice words of remorse and sorrow.

When Barbara had a challenge before her, she never took the easy path – she fought for what was right versus what was easy – she defended those who couldn’t defend themselves – she will continue to make a difference, and we must honor her."

The 30-year-old chief resident at CHOP, was killed when officials say a speeding vehicle hit her while she was legally riding in the bike lane near 18th and Spruce Streets.

RELATED COVERAGE:

The driver, identified by officials as Michael Vahey, was arrested after turning himself into authorities.

Evidence shows that Vahey had a blood alcohol level double the legal limit at the time of the crash, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Officials say he was driving 57 mph in a 25 mph zone, also hitting multiple parked vehicles and narrowly missing another pedestrian.

Vahey was charged with homicide by vehicle with DUI, homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, driving while under the influence, reckless endangering another person, reckless driving an exceeding the speed limit.