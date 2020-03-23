Pennsylvania COVID-19 cases rise to 644; 6 deaths reported

There are currently at least 644 cases of the novel coronavirus in Pennsylvania, according to state health officials. Six deaths have been reported.

State health data recorded 175 COVID-19 cases within Philadelphia. At least 21 patients are healthcare workers.

Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine said the state is seeing a spike in cases because more people are getting infected, not because testing has expanded.

A look at the latest developments in Pennsylvania:

CASES

Below is a breakdown of the cases by county.

– Adams County: 6

– Allegheny County: 48, including 1 death

– Beaver County: 3

– Berks County: 14

– Bucks County: 43

– Butler County: 5

– Cambria County: 1

– Centre County: 3

– Chester County: 40

– Columbia County: 1

– Cumberland County: 12

– Dauphin County: 1

– Delaware County: 54

– Erie County: 3

– Fayette County: 1

– Franklin County: 1

– Lackawanna County: 7, including 1 death

– Lancaster County: 5

– Lebanon County: 3

– Lehigh County: 25

– Luzerne County: 10

– Mercer County: 1

– Monroe County: 43, including 1 death

– Montgomery County: 129, including 1 death

– Montour County: 1

– Northampton County: 23, including 2 deaths

– Philadelphia County: 175

– Pike County: 3

– Potter County: 1

– Schuylkill County: 3

– Washington County: 7

– Wayne County: 3

– Westmoreland County: 6

– York County: 10

WHAT WE KNOW

Most of the state’s positive COVID-19 patients are in eastern Pennsylvania, with the hardest hit area in Montgomery County.

A 72-year-old Abington Township man succumbed to the illness on March 21.

The confirmed cases largely have been traced back to contact with the new coronavirus in another state or country. Most people are at home in isolation, officials say; a few are hospitalized.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

The vast majority of people recover.

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (round magenta objects) emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML)

HEALTH CARE PROVIDERS

The Wolf administration is working to determine hospitals’ capability to handle a surge in cases and exploring options to add bed space, staffing and supplies.

One possibility is creating beds in hotels for patients with less serious ailments, while Wolf’s administration told hospitals to postpone elective procedures.

A COVID-19 case at St. Christopher's followed reports that a Lehigh Valley Health Network staffer and a Children's Hospital of Philadelphia cardiologist had met with patients before testing positive.

St. Christopher's intensive care unit staff will wear protective equipment, including gowns, gloves, eye protection and masks when they are treating patients. The unit's staff will wear surgical masks when they are outside of patient rooms, the hospital said.

Meanwhile, hospital systems are increasingly restricting hospital visits and opening local testing sites.

SCHOOL CLOSURES

The Pennsylvania Department of Education has extended state school closures through at least April 6.

The school shutdown order affects more than 1.7 million school children, in public and private K-12 schools.

When it is determined that students can return to school, administrators, teachers and other staff will be given two days to prepare classrooms, set up cafeterias, schedule transportation and arrange other business operations. Students would return on the third day.

PHILADELPHIA

Philadelphia officials are issuing a stay-at-home order and banning public gatherings beginning 8 a.m. Monday in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The city is using a special system to share important information about COVID-19 through free text alerts. You can text the keyword COVIDPHL to 888-777 to receive info and updates through ReadyPhiladelphia, the city's mass communication system.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health on Saturday announced the activation of the Greater Philadelphia Coronavirus Helpline at 1-800-722-7112. The 24/7 helpline is a free resource to anyone in the Greater Philadelphia area who has questions about COVID-19.

MEAL SERVICE

Philadelphia officials are providing meal service for students while schools remain closed.

For more information, including available pick-up sites, see here.

Shelves in Montgomery County are empty as customers stock up on cleaning supplies.

ENFORCEMENT BEGINS

Wolf’s order to close down the physical locations of businesses deemed not essential to sustain life is being enforced as of Monday morning.

The Wolf administration has been sorting through nearly 10,000 waiver requests, saying their only consideration is health and safety.

State police spokesman Ryan Tarkowski said Monday that troopers are aiming at voluntary compliance, “not coming in with a hammer at 8:01” a.m., when the enforcement period began.

“Our goal is not to write a giant pile of citations,” he said.

Tarkowski said people who want to report a business that remains open should use non-emergency numbers to call state police or local police. “Please don’t call 911,” Tarkowski said.

OPEN AND CLOSED

Businesses that remain open to the public include grocery stores, pharmacies, hotels and motels, beer distributors, laundromats and gas stations. Restaurants are only open for take-out orders. The open list also includes farms, mines, food production and some manufacturing.

Car dealers, clothing stores and other retailers, salons and entertainment venues are among those on the shuttered list.

On Monday, Pennsylvania officials extended the closure of facilities in state parks and forests until April 30. People with reservations for campgrounds, cabins and other overnight accommodations will get refunds.

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said trails, lakes, forests, roads and parking areas remain open to the public, but urged people to practice social distancing and avoid crowded parking lots and trailheads. The closure includes restrooms.

SHUTDOWN PUSHBACK

Late Sunday, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court dismissed a lawsuit filed by a gun shop that challenged Wolf’s authority to shutter businesses deemed nonessential.

Without comment, a narrow majority of the state’s high court denied the petition by a gun shop, a gun purchaser and a law firm to have Wolf’s shutdown order thrown out. The lawsuit had claimed Wolf’s edict violated the Second Amendment right to bear arms and other constitutional rights.

The court also said a legal challenge to Wolf’s order to close law offices had become moot because of subsequent action that lets lawyers work from their physical locations to perform duties deemed essential by county or federal judges.

The Democratic governor has ordered all nonessential businesses to close their physical locations indefinitely, saying the measure is needed to help slow the spread of the new coronavirus and prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.

In a dissenting statement joined by two other justices, Justice David Wecht said Wolf’s order amounts to “an absolute and indefinite prohibition upon the acquisition of firearms by the citizens of this commonwealth — a result in clear tension with the Second Amendment” and the state constitution. He called on Wolf to make some allowance for the in-person sale of firearms.

NURSING LICENSES + HOSPITAL BEDS

Wolf’s administration on Saturday suspended a number of administrative requirements for nurses, including some licensing requirements and temporarily extending license expiration dates as it tries to find ways to boost staffing levels at hospitals to deal with a surge of patients stricken with the new virus.

With hospital beds a premium to prepare for a surge of coronavirus patients, Penn Medicine said Sunday that crews are speeding up work to finish construction on its new hospital on the West Philadelphia campus of the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. It said 119 rooms will be available to patients with COVID-19 by mid-April. Construction had been slated to finish in the summer of 2021.

Penn Medicine also said it added about 100 nurses, physicians assistants and physicians to its 24/7 virtual visit service, OnDemand.

PRICE GOUGING

The Pennsylvania attorney general’s office says it’s fielded nearly 1,200 complaints about price gouging related to the coronavirus outbreak.

The agency said it has filed 45 complaints and 34 cease-and-desist letters and subpoenas as a result. The office is taking complaints through the email address, pricegouging@attorneygeneral.gov.

TURNPIKE TOLLS

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission said that cash and credit cards will not be accepted at any interchange statewide beginning Monday at 8 p.m. The measure is designed to keep travelers safe, so that they don’t need to stop at tollbooths or interact with tolling personnel during the COVID-19 pandemic, the commission said.

All tolls will be assessed electronically via E-ZPass or the PA Turnpike TOLL BY PLATE program as vehicles travel at posted speed limits through tolling points. Travelers are being asked to still slow down and pay attention when going through interchanges.

THE COURTS

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court is giving the chief judges in each county authority to close down court facilities and suspend time limits that normally apply to court proceedings. The high court acted Monday and provided the emergency powers through April 14. The order, however, doesn’t affect criminal defendants’ right to speedy trials.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.