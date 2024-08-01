Philly area leaders react after Trump's NABJ remarks: 'He hates Black people, he hates women'

On Kensington’s North Front Street, Trump supporters tried to whip-up enthusiasm for the Republican making his 3rd try at the Presidency.

"The border’s got to be stopped. The economy’s got to get better," said David Torres, Trump suporter.

Meanwhile, in another neighborhood, a union and its supporters criticize the former president in sharp terms.

"Donald Trump is a racist, period! He divides people based on their identity and tries to turn people against each other," said Kendra Brooks, WFP City Council.

The contrasting events come amid the backdrop of an expected coming-out party for Democrat Kamala Harris’ running mate Tuesday in Philadelphia.

For now, it’s Trump’s controversial description of Harris’s race at the National Association of Black Journalists’ conference Wednesday that's drawing attention.

"I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black. Now she wants to be known as Black," said Trump.

Members of the local chapter of the Service Employees International Union, representing cleaners and maintenance workers, stood on a stage at its Philly headquarters Thursday to argue Trump is not fit to serve.

"He hates Black people. He hates women and especially accomplished Black people, accomplished Black women," said PA Senator Vincent Hughes/(D)-Philadelphia.

"I don’t think it was racist. The words were taken out of context. What he was expressing was her past. Trump has been criticized for his past, what’s happening with Harris," said David Torres, Trump supporter.

As the debate rages, Pennsylvania’s first term Governor Josh Shapiro remains in contention as Harris’ running mate as a national news group reports he has now met with Harris’ team.

MORE HEADLINES:

Harris and her VP choice are expected to appear together for the first-time early Tuesday evening inside a large, Philadelphia venue possibly in Logan Square.

But for now, the union, at odds with Shapiro over his support for a controversial school funding plan, will not even say his name.

"Our position is we support V.P. Kamala Harris because she stands for working people and families. Next question." said John Bynum/32BJ SEIU.