Police: 2 charged after woman found dead in Delaware field

DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police have charged two people in the death of a woman whose body was found in a Dover cornfield. 

Troopers were called to the field on Aug. 21 after the discovery of a body. Police identified the victim as Anna Hurst on Sunday. 

Through an investigation, police say they identified Ronald Suber Jr. of Dover and Tori Balfour of Felton as suspects. They were arrested Saturday in New Castle County. 

Police say Suber was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and weapons offenses and he is being held on $2.5 million cash bond. 

Balfour was charged with second-degree conspiracy and police say she is being held on $2,000 secured bond.

