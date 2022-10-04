Police: Armed men caught on video robbing Little Caesars in Southwest Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Police are asking for the public's help to identify two suspects after a Little Caesar's was robbed last month.
Two male suspects dressed in hoodies appear to casually enter the Little Caesar's on the 2500 block of Island Avenue on September 15.
Moments later, surveillance footage shows the suspects make their way behind the counter.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Video captures moment suspects open fire on teen, man riding bikes in West Philadelphia, police say
- Police: Man and teen injured after East Mount Airy double shooting
- Video: Suspects caught on camera carjacking man outside Kensington store
Police say they then displayed their handguns to employees, stole about $200, then flee the scene.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia Police.