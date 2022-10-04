Expand / Collapse search

Police: Armed men caught on video robbing Little Caesars in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Police are asking for the public's help to identify two suspects after a Little Caesar's was robbed last month.

Two male suspects dressed in hoodies appear to casually enter the Little Caesar's on the 2500 block of Island Avenue on September 15.

Moments later, surveillance footage shows the suspects make their way behind the counter.

Police say they then displayed their handguns to employees, stole about $200, then flee the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia Police.