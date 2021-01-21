Police investigating 2 deadly shootings overnight in Philadelphia

Authorities are investigating a pair of shootings overnight in Philadelphia that left two men in their 20s dead.

Officers in West Philadelphia responded to the 200 block of North Felton Street just before 9:30 p.m. for reports of gunfire. Police say a 22-year-old man was fatally shot multiple times in the body.

The victim, who police have not identified, was taken to Lankenau Hospital where he died.

Police say a 22-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday night in West Philadelphia.

Just before midnight in Strawberry Mansion, police say a 26-year-old man died after being shot in the head and chest. The deadly shooting reportedly happened a block away from the victim's home on the 2500 block on North Gordon Street.

Since 3 p.m. Wednesday, Philadelphia police have reported nine shootings involving at least 11 victims. Officials on Wednesday afternoon also responded to a home in North Philadelphia where a 9-year-old girl was fatally shot while left unsupervised with two other children.

