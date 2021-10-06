Police: Man, 29, shot multiple times and killed in Northern Liberties

article

A 29-year-old man is dead after gunfire breaks out in Northern Liberties.

According to officials, the 29-year-old victim was found shot multiple times on the 700 block of Fairmount Wednesday, just after 6:30 in the evening.

Police rushed him to Jefferson Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Police say they are investigating a possible motive. No arrests have been made.

The shooting is one more in a violent day across Philadelphia, where a 26-year-old man was critically wounded in Kingsessing around 5:15 p.m. and four others were injured by gunfire, two critically. Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw was on FOX 29’s Good Day to talk about the surge in gun violence.

