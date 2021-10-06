Police: Man, 29, shot multiple times and killed in Northern Liberties
NORTHERN LIBERTIES - A 29-year-old man is dead after gunfire breaks out in Northern Liberties.
According to officials, the 29-year-old victim was found shot multiple times on the 700 block of Fairmount Wednesday, just after 6:30 in the evening.
Police rushed him to Jefferson Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.
MORE HEADLINES:
- 16-year-old male shot twice in broad daylight in Summerdale, police say
- Woman in critical condition after being shot in the head, police say
- Police: Woman shot in back, hospitalized in East Frankford
- Police: Man critical after being shot 6 times in Brewerytown
Police say they are investigating a possible motive. No arrests have been made.
The shooting is one more in a violent day across Philadelphia, where a 26-year-old man was critically wounded in Kingsessing around 5:15 p.m. and four others were injured by gunfire, two critically. Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw was on FOX 29’s Good Day to talk about the surge in gun violence.
___
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.
Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement