Police: Man, 30, shot and killed after gun battle inside Kensington convenience store

A 30-year-old man is dead after a gun battle inside of a Kensington 24-hour convenience store.

The shooting happened on the 3000 block of Kensington Avenue, inside a convenience store where at least six and up to 10 people were inside shopping. The gun battle broke out early Saturday, around 2 a.m., according to officials.

Three men were captured on surveillance video, two of them shooting at another inside the store. The third man managed to escape, but collapsed about a half a block away.

When police found that man on the sidewalk, they rushed him to Temple University Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The innocent shoppers all managed to run outside without injury after the shooting started.

Police say no arrests have been made and they are combing through the surveillance video, in an effort to identify the two shooters. The investigation is ongoing.

This is the latest in a string of violence across Philadelphia, as three people were shot and killed Thursday while four people were killed from Monday into Tuesday.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

