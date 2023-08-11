Suspect in two Delaware armed carjackings charged

article

New Castle County police say they have arrested 22-year-old Dymirr Ellerbe as a suspect in two armed carjackings that took place in late July.

Ellerbe has been charged with two counts of first-degree robbery, six felony counts of illegal possession of a firearm, and several other related offenses.

Authorities say Ellerbe was taken into custody when police and SWAT executed a search warrant at Ellerbe’s home on the unit block of 2nd Street in New Castle, where they also found two handguns.

Officers were called to the 9000 block of Picasso court at 5:00 a.m. on July 23 in response to an incident in which they believe Ellerbe used a handgun to steal a man’s phone and wallet before leaving the scene in the victim’s vehicle, which police later found empty in an overflow parking lot.

Officers also say that just before 5:30 a.m. on July 30th, police responded to the 700 block of Sandburg Place for reports of a suspect using a handgun to force two people out of their car at their home and using the vehicle to flee the area.

Police say they located the second stolen vehicle on Aug. 1 at the 600 block of Nanticoke Place, at which time Ellerbe is accused of fleeing from police in the vehicle at high speed and abandoning it in Bear, where police found it unoccupied.

Ellerbe has been committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution.