Man with 'Will Run' license plate found hiding under car, arrested in South Jersey: police

Well, at least he didn't lie!

Police say a driver sped past them in his Dodge Charger on Station Avenue in Gloucester Township earlier this week.

His license plate read, "Will Run" - and that he did.

When officers attempted a traffic stop, they say the suspect immediately drove off.

He was later found pretending to work under his car at a nearby apartment complex, according to authorities.

After trying to resist arrest, police say he was taken into custody. He's been identified as Tavon Miles, and charged with eluding, resisting arrest and disorderly persons.