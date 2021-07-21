Police recover SUV suspected in West Philadelphia drive-by shooting that injured 1-year-old

Investigators on Wednesday said they have recovered an SUV they believe was used in a drive-by shooting at a West Philadelphia corner store that injured a 1-year-old boy.

Philadelphia Police Department Deputy Commissioner Joel Dales said the white Dodge Journey was spotted on Tuesday by Drexel police officers in West Philadelphia. Authorities seized the car, but they are still looking for suspects.

Dales shared videos that captured the moments gunfire tore through a corner store on 50th Street and Haverford Avenue around 8 p.m. Saturday.

A mother was standing at the checkout counter with a 1-year-old boy in her arm when a white SUV briefly stopped in front of the store and unleashed a hail of gunfire. The child was struck once in the leg and a 26-year-old man was hit in the arm.

The man fired back and was later arrested for illegal possession of a firearm, according to police.

Dales said the child was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for treatment and remains hospitalized.

"We're praying for the full recovery of a little boy, and his whole family's been traumatized," Dales said.

"This incident just shows the complete, utter, disregard, of people who are going to fire into a store, and far way too often innocent people, people who have nothing to do with anything that precipitated the gunfire, get hit."

Investigators urge anyone with information on the vehicle or the shooting to contact Southwest Detectives at 215-686-8477.

