Police release footage of deadly quintuple shooting in Olney
OLNEY - Authorities are searching for two gunmen who police say opened fire on a group of men who were playing dice outside of a bar in Olney last month.
Officers were called to the 5500 block of Rising Sun Avenue just before 10 p.m. on Aug. 11 for reports of a shooting. Police drove two men to Albert Einstein Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, including a 46-year-old man who died just before 10:30 p.m.
LATEST PHILADELPHIA CRIME HEADLINES
- Arrest made in New Year's Day home invasion that left man, 83, dead
- Suspect wanted in shooting on I-95 that left 1 hospitalized in South Philadelphia
- Double stabbing leaves 2 hospitalized in Germantown, police say
- 34-year-old man found shot to death in East Frankford, police say
Three other shooting victims showed up at Einstein Hospital with gunshot wounds, according to authorities. Among the victims, police say a 27-year-old man suffered critical injuries to the arm and leg and a 32-year-old was grazed in the head by gunfire.
According to investigators, the shooting happened when two unknown men opened fire on a group playing dice outside Bananas Lounge. After the shooting, police say one of the shooters carjacked a woman who was waiting for food outside a nearby restaurant.
Police released surveillance footage of two gunmen accused of opening fire on a crowd in Olney last month.
The car was later found abandoned near Fisher and Water Street after it had crashed into a parked vehicle, according to authorities.
Surveillance footage shared by police over a month later shows one of the shooters dressed in a long-sleeved shirt and long pants with distinctive shoes and the second suspected shooter in a t-shirt and shorts.
The Philadelphia Police Department has offered a $20k reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.
Anyone with a tip can contact the Philadelphia Police Department by dialing 215-686-8477.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement