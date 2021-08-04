Police searching for Westampton man accused of assaulting elderly neighbors, stealing their car

article

Officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who allegedly broke into his elderly neighbors’ home overnight and assaulted them before fleeing in their vehicle.

The investigation began after the couple called police at approximately 12:30 a.m. Wednesday and reported the assault.

Police say Rhys Lershe, 44 of the 100 block of Winstead Drive, entered the residence of his elderly neighbor's home through a bedroom window. He then demanded the keys to their 2014 black Kia Optima.

Lershe is accused of assaulting the couple before leaving in their car.

The victims were transported to Cooper University Hospital and admitted for treatment.

The license plate of the vehicle, which is registered in New Jersey, is LJH89D.

Anyone who has information on Lershe’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Westampton Township Police Department at 609 267-8300. The incident is being investigated by the Westampton Township Police Department and the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.

