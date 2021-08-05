Scratch-off lottery ticket worth $3 million sold in Montgomery County
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - One lucky lottery player in Montgomery County has won millions of dollars on a scratch-off ticket, Pennsylvania lottery officials announced Thursday.
The ticket, worth $3 million, was sold at a Wawa on the 700 block of South Trooper Road in Norristown.
The Wawa will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
The prize came on a $30 game that offers top prizes of $3 million.
Lottery officials are reminding players that scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date. Winners should immediately sign the back of their tickets and call the lottery at 1-800-692-7481.
For more information, visit palottery.com
