Seasonable weekend ahead; 1 shot near King of Prussia; Suspect in Frankford shootout identified

THE RUNDOWN:

1. Police identify suspect in Frankford shootout that injured SEPTA officer, 3 others

Ervis Onuzi, 28, has been identified as the SEPTA Transit Police officer who was wounded during a gun battle with a suspect on Wednesday. (SEPTA)

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities have identified a gunman involved in Wednesday night's shootout in Frankford that injured four people, including a SEPTA Transit Officer.

Police say 18-year-old Zyhiem Hartman exchanged gunfire with seven police officers from inside an apartment on the 4700 block of Leiper Street.

Police initially reported that Hartman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, but an autopsy confirmed that he was fatally shot by police.

Investigators on Friday shared preliminary information on the chaotic scene that started near the Arrott Transportation Center around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

According to authorities, officers from the Philadelphia Police Department responded to the 4700 block of Penn Street after hearing 8-9 gunshots.

The gunshots stemmed from a physical altercation between the suspect and another man, police said. It's believed that the suspect fired at the man, striking him once in the neck, while he was walking away. Two women, ages 52 and 42, were hit in the lower body by apparent stray gunfire.

2. Police investigating shooting at gas station near King of Prussia, authorities say

One person is in critical condition after being shot near King of Prussia on Friday night.

UPPER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - An investigation is underway after a shooting near King of Prussia on Friday night.

According to authorities, the shooting took place at an Exxon gas station before 11 p.m. on North Gulph Road and West Dekalb Pike.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition, police say.

Investigators are looking for a motive and no arrests have been made, according to officials.

3. 'There has to be change': Father of slain Philadelphia 15-year-old shares feelings about immeasurable loss

Sean Toomey, 15, died following a shooting outside of his home Thursday night. (Family Photo)

PHILADELPHIA - The heartbroken father of a Philadelphia teenager who police say was shot and killed while walking to his father's car last month described the immeasurable loss.

"I really can’t put into words what I’m going through right now," John Toomey said. "Every time I see an article of clothes or a football in his room, you know I lose it."

Sean Toomey, 15, was shot in the head outside his family’s home in Wissinoming on March 24. He later died from his injuries at the hospital.

John thought the gunfire was fireworks, but when Sean didn't come back inside for several minutes he grew concerned.

4. Weather Authority: Seasonable weekend to see spotty showers, cool temperatures ahead of warm up

PHILADELPHIA - Saturday's conditions will be seasonable with clouds and spotty showers possible.

Temperatures will top in the 50s this weekend ahead of the 70s in the coming days.

Saturday's temperatures are a few degrees below average and some pop-up showers could move through the Delaware Valley in the afternoon.

Sunday will be cooler and breezy but sunny.

Looking ahead, conditions will improve and feel more like May.

___

___

