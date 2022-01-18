Teen hurt in drive-by shooting near Frankford High School, police say

Philadelphia police are investigating a drive-by shooting in the city's Frankford neighborhood that sent a teenager to the hospital early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened near the 1300 block of Fillmore Street around 8 a.m., about half a block away from Frankford High School.

Police say the victim, an 18-year-old male, was shot in the back and arm He was rushed to the hospital by responding officers and have been listed in stable condition. Police say he also suffered a graze wound to his face.

Witnesses on the scene tell FOX 29 the teen victim was a student. Frankford High School was temporarily locked down after the shooting.

FOX 29's Steve Keeley reports that gunfire also went through the window of a nearby home. Nobody inside the home was injured.

No arrests have been made and police have not yet provided an official description of the vehicle involved in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Philadelphia police are investigating a number of shootings involving teenage victims over the last several days, including at least two that were fatal. A 16-year-old boy was killed after police say he was shot in the face in Logan on Monday night. A 17-year-old girl died after police say she was shot while sitting in a car in Mount Airy on Friday.

