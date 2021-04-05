Spring break travel, Easter gatherings could spark 4th COVID wave, medical experts say

Experts say they are concerned a fourth coronavirus wave is coming. But, that news comes with news of hope as more people are eligible for the vaccine.

There may be cause for concern, as pre-pandemic level air travel and Easter holiday gatherings has health officials concerned some will bring home more than baggage on their flights back from spring break hot spots.

"It definitely felt different, but I’m not worried about anything," Chris Webster stated.

The Webster family, from New Hope, just flew back from Fort Lauderdale. It was the first family vacation in more than a year. They said it was time.

"It was nice just to get out of quarantine and be able to feel normal for once, because it’s been over a year," Kim Webster said.

After months of steady decline, new weekly cases are now up nationwide more than 12 percent.

"We have a risk of getting numbers going up and getting in trouble," Dr. Mike Cirigliano, of Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, remarked.

Health officials worry about scenes out of the west coast of Florida from packed beach parties to local bars where people are plenty and masks were not.

"I did feel uncomfortable on the plane," commented one traveler.

"What was the most uncomfortable part?" asked FOX 29’s Chris O’Connell.

"Kids running up and down the aisle with no masks on," the traveler replied.

The CDC is renewing its focus on children spreaders, especially those returning from spring break and back into classrooms.

"We are learning that many outbreaks in young people are related to youth sports and extra-curricular activities," Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, explained.

But, moms like Patricia Ryan, from the Northeast, isn’t worried about her daughter. She says their trip to Disney was still magical, even with a mask.

"Anytime we go out, we’re constantly reminding them, ‘Don’t touch, wash your hands, sanitize everything,’" Ryan commented.

Good advice doctors say everyone should always follow.

"We are in a better place, but we don’t want to drop the ball on the five-yard line," Dr. Mike added.

