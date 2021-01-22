Suspect freed on dramatically reduced bail 2 weeks before Temple grad killed while walking dog in Brewerytown

A man charged with the murder of a 25-year-old Temple University graduate walking his dog in Brewerytown was released on reduced bail about two weeks prior, according to court records and law enforcement officials.

FOX 29's Kelly Rule spoke with Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner about the case.

"We've got to not only look at the little picture. We've got to look at the big picture about a system that has failed," Krasner said.

There are lingering questions about Philadelphia's criminal justice system following the murder of 25-year-old Milan Loncar killed walking his dog last week in Brewerytown. Records show the suspect Josephus Davis was released on dramatically reduced bail for kidnapping for ransom and aggravated assault cases just two weeks before Loncar's murder.

Krasner blames cash bail and questions why the probations department didn't put a detainer on him after previous arrests in the past few months.

"The fact is we need to get rid of cash bail because if we got rid of cash bail there would only be two positions. People are getting out because the case did not endanger the community, or they're going to stay in custody," Krasner said.

A judge lowered bail despite objections from the DA's Office. Davis has a criminal record. The DA says an arrest in September on charges he attacked a prison guard should have triggered a detainer to keep him in custody.

"I can't tell you why there was not a detainer," Krasner added. "We are not getting answers from county probation and parole."

Gabriel Roberts, director of communications for the Courts of Philadelphia, says their office is conducting a comprehensive review to see if protocols were followed.

Three law enforcement sources also tell FOX 29 home visits by probation officers haven't happened since March 2020.

In an emailed statement, the Courts of Philadelphia spokesperson says: "Due to the global health crisis, the Adult Probation and Parole Department (APPD) expanded its digital supervision and mandatory call-in oversight of individuals on probation or out on parole."

He listed all the tools used currently to supervise parolees and they're all virtual, including Zoom interactions

"What kind of public safety issue does that present," FOX 29's Kelly Rule asked. Krasner replied, "I mean obviously when systems are functioning normally we expect our probation and parole officers to be doing home visits to be doing visits in their offices that is not happening at this time. I think that should be concerning to anyone," Krasner said.

