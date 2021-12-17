Suspect sought after store clerk shot, killed in Ridley Township
RIDLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police in Ridley Township are looking for a suspect they say shot and killed a store employee on Friday.
Around 1:30 p.m., Ridley Township police responded to the Empire Smoke and Phone Store on the 1400 block of Chester Pike.
Responding officers found a store employee lying on the floor behind the counter unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
First responders attempted lifesaving measures, but the employee later died.
Police have released photos of an armed suspect in the case captured on the store's surveillance cameras. They are asking for the public's help identifying him.
The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about the incident or suspect is asked to contact Ridley Township police.
