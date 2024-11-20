Suspect wanted for brutal Halloween attack on SEPTA train

article

Halloween took a terrifying turn for one train passenger as police continue to search for his attacker nearly a month later.

The 38-year-old man was riding the SEPTA El Train when he was attacked at Columbus Boulevard and Spring Garden Street around 5:25 p.m.

Police say the suspect punched the man several times in the face and head, causing a concussion.

MORE HEADLINES:

Surveillance footage showed the suspect, an unknown person with a short ponytail, riding the train.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.