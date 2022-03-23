Two men shot in unrelated daytime shootings in Philadelphia, police say

Authorities say two men were badly hurt in a pair of unrelated Wednesday afternoon shootings in Philadelphia.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 5200 block of Montour Street just before 2 p.m. for reports of gunshots. Police found a 43-year-old man shot once in the stomach, according to investigators.

Officers rushed the unnamed victim to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he was placed in critical condition, police said.

Minutes later, authorities say a 27-year-old man was driven to Temple University Hospital after he was shot multiple times in Philadelphia's Tioga neighborhood.

The victim was hit four times, including once in the thigh and in the hip, police said. He was placed in critical condition.

No arrests were reported in connection to either shooting. Investigators have not shared a possible motive or a description of the shooters.

