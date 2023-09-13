Video captures vehicle crash turned carjacking at gas station in Hunting Park
PHILADELPHIA - What began as a vehicle accident ended with a 59-year-old man being carjacked by armed suspects in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section.
Video shows both vehicles collide at a gas station on the 4200 block of G Street earlier this month.
Police say when the victim tried to exchange paperwork, one of the suspects demanded cash, saying he didn't have insurance.
The suspect threatened to steal the victim's vehicle if he didn't pay cash, according to police, who say he had a gun in his waistband.
Surveillance footage caught the suspect driving off in the victim's vehicle, while a second suspect followed in the suspected vehicle.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.