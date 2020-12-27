Woman critical after being shot in face, back in Germantown, police say

article

A woman is fighting for her life after being shot multiple times, including once in the face, Sunday night in Germantown.

Officers were called to the 4700 block of Greene Street just before 10 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police say a 25-year-old suffered gunshot wounds to the face and back.

Officers rushed the woman to Einstein Medical Center where she was taken in for surgery in critical condition, according to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Police have not announced any arrests at this time. Investigators say at least three spent shell casings were found on the porch of her neighbor's house.

