Woman groped at Target by bicyclist wanted in Gloucester Township: police
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A suspected groper is being sought for a rash of crimes in Gloucester Township.
Police say the most recent incident was caught on video when a woman was "inappropriately touched" from behind at Target on Cross Keys Road.
Video shows the suspect exiting the store on a bike while approaching the woman, then riding off on a wheelie.
The "inappropriate touching" was edited out of the posted video by police.
Officials say the same person is a suspect in at least two other similar incidents.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.