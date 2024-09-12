Woman groped at Target by bicyclist wanted in Gloucester Township: police

A suspected groper is being sought for a rash of crimes in Gloucester Township.

Police say the most recent incident was caught on video when a woman was "inappropriately touched" from behind at Target on Cross Keys Road.

Video shows the suspect exiting the store on a bike while approaching the woman, then riding off on a wheelie.

The "inappropriate touching" was edited out of the posted video by police.

Officials say the same person is a suspect in at least two other similar incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.