20-year-old man dies after being shot in the face, hand in Hunting Park: police
PHILADELPHIA - Another young man became the victim of Philadelphia gun violence when a shooting erupted in Hunting Park overnight.
Officers arrived to find a 20-year-old man shot in the face and hand on the 2700 block North Park Avenue just after midnight.
He was initially transported to a local hospital in critical condition, but later died from his injuries.
Police say at least eight shots were fired during the deadly shooting.
A motive is unknown, and no description of a suspect at this time.