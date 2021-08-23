25-year-old man killed in Trenton shooting, police say

article

Officials are investigating a shooting that occurred in Trenton early Monday and left one man dead.

The incident happened at approximately 3:47 a.m. on August 23.

Trenton police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Fountain Avenue. When police arrived, they discovered a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries.

The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Yanquai Edwards of Rancocas, NJ.

So far, no arrest have been made.

