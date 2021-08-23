25-year-old man killed in Trenton shooting, police say
article
TRENTON, N.J. - Officials are investigating a shooting that occurred in Trenton early Monday and left one man dead.
The incident happened at approximately 3:47 a.m. on August 23.
Trenton police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Fountain Avenue. When police arrived, they discovered a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Woman found dead in Delaware cornfield, police investigate
- 14-year-old gunned down at Willingboro gas station, police say
- Suspect turns self in after violent group attack on man in Queen Village
- Mother, young child critical after being struck by car in Bucks County
- Man killed in pair of Saturday night shootings in North Philadelphia, police say
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries.
The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Yanquai Edwards of Rancocas, NJ.
So far, no arrest have been made.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement