5 teens facing charges in connection to armed carjacking of Congresswoman Scanlon

A young man and four teenagers are facing charges after investigators say they were spotted getting into Pennsylvania Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon’s stolen vehicle in Delaware hours after it was carjacked in Philadelphia.

The Delaware State Police on Thursday said four teens between 13 and 16 are facing charges of Receiving Stolen Property after officers saw the group pile into Congresswoman Scanlon's 2017 Acura MDX near the Christiania Mall.

Congresswoman Scanlon on Wednesday afternoon was carjacked at gunpoint by two people near FDR Park in South Philadelphia. Authorities say she handed her keys to one of the suspects who drove off while the other followed in another car.

Delaware State Police were called to the 2800 block of Fashion Center Boulevard around 8 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a stolen vehicle. That's when they spotted Congresswoman Scanlon's vehicle and saw five people get in.

Police say the group tried to flee, but they were all apprehended. A 15-year-old suspect was additionally charged with resisting arrest and criminal mischief.

Investigators later determined that 19-year-old Josiah Brown was involved in the armed carjacking of Congresswoman Scanlon in Philadelphia. He was turned over to the FBI for formal charging, state police said.

"Armed robberies are among the most serious crimes because of the danger they pose to victims and the fear they instill in communities," Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said after the carjacking. "My office is ready to vigorously pursue accountability when these individuals are located by police and taken into custody."

Philadelphia has seen at least an 80% increase in carjackings in 2021, compared to the total number in 2020, police told FOX 29 earlier this month. Local police will address the sharp rise in carjackings at a 2 p.m. press conference on Thursday.

