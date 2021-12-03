Murder, attempted murder charges brought against suspect in Upper Darby shooting rampage

Prosecutors in Delaware County brought murder charges against a man accused of "brutally" killing his girlfriend then going on a shooting rampage near 69th Street Terminal early Thursday morning.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer on Friday said 45-year-old David Savage has been charged with murder, four counts of attempted murder, four counts of aggravated assault and related offenses.

Savage is accused of shooting his girlfriend Latoya Gary in the head inside an apartment on the 7000 block of Terminal Square. Stollsteimer said some of Gary's family members were inside the apartment at the time of the deadly shooting.

David Savage, 45, was charged with first-degree murder and four counts of attempted murder.

"This was a brutal, brutal murder, this is what evil looks like," Stollsteimer said. "He put a gun to his girlfriends head, shot her in the head and killed her."

Authorities said there had been previous "incidents" between Savage and Gray at the Terminal Square apartment. Savage is said to have a criminal record in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey, including assault and terroristic threats.

After the homicide, Upper Darby Police Superintendent Tim Bernhardt said Savage left the apartment and shot a man in the back on Market Street. That victim, whose name was not released, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe Savage continued his shooting rampage by firing shots at people who were entering the 69th Street SEPTA Terminal.

Savage then opened fire on two SEPTA police officers near the SEPTA terminal who returned fire but did not hit Savage. The officers chased after Savage and placed him in custody, according to police.

"I believe 100% that this was a (attempted) suicide by police," Bernhardt said. "I believe that Mr. Savage in his statements and his actions he wanted police to take his life."

