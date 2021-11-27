Hit-and-run driver sought in Allentown crash that injured 3, police say

article

Police say three people were struck by a hit-and-run driver Friday night in Allentown.

Officers from the Allentown Police Department were called to the intersection of Dauphin Street and Allentown Road just after 10:30 p.m. for reports of a crash involving pedestrians.

Two people suffered minor injuries and a third was hospitalized with serious injuries but is expected to recover, according to police.

No information on the age of the victims or a description of the striking vehicle was included in a Saturday afternoon update from the department.

Investigators with the Allentown Police Crash Unit and the Lehigh Valley District Attorney's Office urge anyone who may have seen the crash to contact local police.

