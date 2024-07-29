ID expected for skeletal remains found in Montgomery County retention basin in March
TOWAMENCIN, Pa. - Several months have gone by since a chilling discovery was made in Towamencin Township, but now officials say they have an update.
In March, a surveyor working at a retention basin reported seeing what he believed to be a human skull near Welsh Road and Grist Mill Drive.
More skeletal remains, along with remnants of clothing, were found during a search of the area.
Investigators said there were "no initial indications of trauma or foul play."
On Tuesday, officials are expected to give an update on the identification of the skeletal remains.
A press conference is being held at 9 a.m.