Local counties hope new bullet analysis program will help solve more gun crimes

District Attorneys in the four collar counties of Philadelphia say they have begun using a new, high-tech tracking system they think will allow them to make more gun arrests and save lives.

The Nibin System analyzes the unique grooves and patterns formed on the spent shell of a bullet when it's fired. Investigators hope to us the information to link the shell to a gun and the person who pulled the trigger.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said the system "enables us to interrupt the shooting cycle, stopping a shooter from doing it again and therefore reducing overall gun violence."

Steele joined district attorneys from Bucks, Chester, and Delaware counties in a Wednesday afternoon press conference, with piles of spend casing heaped in front of them. Montgomery County will house the equipment and investigators from the region will be able to use it.

The Nibin System was paid for using federal dollars, but officials would not say exactly how much it costs. Other police departments who use the Nibin System have spent as much as $200,000, plus training costs.

The Camden County police force has a Nibin system and claims it has provided valuable leads to solve gun crimes. The new Pennsylvania system is just coming online and training is underway.