Man, 27, critical after Frankford shooting; 2 men arrested for allegedly stealing copper; Sunday to be breezy

THE RUNDOWN:

1. A 27-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot Sunday morning during a carjacking

A 27-year-old man is in critical condition after police say he was shot during a carjacking in Frankford.

FRANKFORD - Authorities say a 27-year-old man was shot once in the stomach during a reported carjacking. He was transported to Temple University Hospital by private vehicle.

Police say he is listed in critical condition.

Officials stated four suspects dragged the victim from the vehicle, with one man firing a weapon. A 2015 Mercedes-Benz, with a Pa. license plate of LFD-2466, was stolen during the incident.

Police declared it a barricade situation a short time later.

2. Del. State Police arrest 2 men after they allegedly stole $50K worth of copper wiring

Raymond Disabatino (left) and Christopher Disabatino (right) were arrested by Delaware State Police for thefts of copper wiring. (Delaware State Police)

DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police announced the arrest of two suspects allegedly connected to thefts, including wire copper.

According to police, 26-year-old Christopher Disabatino of Historic New Castle and 54-year-old Raymond Disabatino of Newark were arrested on multiple felony criminal charges.

3. Weather Authority: Sunday to be breezy with spotty showers before days of back-to-back rain

PHILADELPHIA - Even though Sunday will kick off sunny, it will be a pretty cloudy and wet week ahead once again.

Sunday is the coldest day of the week with temperatures in the mid-50s and afternoon wind that will add a chill to the air.

The wind will drop overnight and some areas will see frost.

The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory, so bring in any outdoor plants that may be impacted by the cold.

Monday is one of the few dry days in the seven-day forecast.

Temperatures will be in the mid-60s, which is typical for this time of year, according to FOX 29's Drew Anderson.

Showers will move in Monday night and stick around until Tuesday morning.

The sun returns Tuesday afternoon and temperatures will jump up into the 70s.

Warm temperatures will continue Wednesday and Thursday, but there are a few showers and thunderstorms expected.

___

MORE FROM FOX 29

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter