Man arrested after park ranger stabbed with scissors in Rittenhouse Square

A suspect has been charged with attempted murder after a park ranger was attacked with a pair of scissors while on duty at a Philadelphia park this weekend.

Officers arrived to find the ranger suffering from multiple stab wounds inside a security booth at Rittenhouse Square Park.

He told police that he asked the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Thomas Riceman, to leave after he came in and laid down in the booth.

Police say Riceman attacked the ranger, stabbing him in the face and head with scissors.

The 40-year-old victim was able to handcuff the suspect despite his injuries, and waited for police to respond to the scene.

Riceman is charged with Attempted Murder, Aggravated Assault, Ethnic Intimidation, Terroristic Threats, and related offenses.