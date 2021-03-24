Man dies months after he was found inside burning vehicle with gunshot wound to the head in Kensington

article

A man has died months after he was found inside a burning vehicle and suffering from a gunshot wound to the head in Kensington early Sunday morning.

Police responded to a call for a person with a gun on Sunday, Dec. 21, about 4:45 in the morning, officials say, on the 200 block of East Lehigh Avenue.

Responding officers instead discovered a 2005 Jeep on fire on the 300 block of East Lehigh Avenue and a man inside the burning vehicle.

The man was transported by medics to Temple University Hospital. It was discovered while at the hospital the man had a gunshot wound to the head.

The man, later identified as Terrance McNeil, died from his injuries on March 22.

An investigation is ongoing, police say. No arrests have been made and no weapons have been found.

Advertisement

___

RELATED COVERAGE:

Man critical after he is found inside burning vehicle with gunshot wound to the head in Kensington

Suspects fired over 70 shots in South Philadelphia shooting, police say

Police: Man shot and killed while sitting inside car at gas station in Port Richmond

Police, ATF investigating ATM explosion in Northern Liberties

'It can happen anywhere': Man falls victim to carjacking in Rhawnhurst

Commissioner Outlaw reacts to national gun violence after Colorado shooting

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter