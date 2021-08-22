Man hospitalized after overnight fire in Pennsauken
PENNSAUKEN, N.J. - A man is in the hospital after a fire in Pennsauken Township.
Firefighters rescued the man from this home on the 7400 block of Zimmerman Ave. after the fire broke out around 1:00 a.m. Sunday.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Mother, young child critical after being struck by car in Bucks County
- Man killed in pair of Saturday night shootings in North Philadelphia, police say
- 15-year-old dies after being shot in face while playing basketball in Nicetown-Tioga, police say
- Man accused of impersonating police officer, assaulting women during traffic stops in New Jersey, police say
- 11-month-old girl shot in head in apparent accidental shooting in Chester, police say
There is no word yet on the man's condition.
Advertisement
It still unknown how the fire started.