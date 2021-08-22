Expand / Collapse search
Man hospitalized after overnight fire in Pennsauken

Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Man hospitalized after fire in Pennsauken

There is currently no word on what caused the fire nor the man's condition.

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. - A man is in the hospital after a fire in Pennsauken Township.

Firefighters rescued the man from this home on the 7400 block of Zimmerman Ave. after the fire broke out around 1:00 a.m. Sunday.

There is no word yet on the man's condition.

It still unknown how the fire started. 