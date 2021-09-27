Man shot multiple times and killed in West Philadelphia, police say

article

A man has been killed in West Philadelphia Monday afternoon, after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds.

According to officials, the shooting happened on the 6100 block of Arch Street Monday, about 2 p.m.

The man was thought to be between 40 to 50 years of age. Authorities said he was shot once in the head and numerous times throughout the rest of his body.

Police rushed the man to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said no weapon has been recovered and no arrests have been made. An investigation is underway.

Philadelphia city officials are attempting to address the alarming spike in shooting homicides in 2021. This shooting follows a triple shooting early Monday in which one woman was killed and a shooting in which a 26-year-old man was critically wounded near Criminal Justice Center in Center City, also early Monday morning.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

