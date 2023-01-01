New Jersey minimum wage increases to more than $14 on New Year's Day

New year, new (and larger) paycheck for some New Jersey employees!

The statewide minimum wage is set increase by $1.13 to $14.13 an hour for most hourly employees starting January 1, 2023, according to an announcement made by N.J. Department of Labor and Workforce Development earlier this year.

The increase comes as part of legislation signed by Governor Murphy to gradually raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2024.

Most employees are expected to see a $1 or more increase for each hour every year under the 2019 law.

This year, minimum wage will increase to $12.93 an hour for seasonal and small employees; $12.01 for employees who work hourly on a farm; $17.13 for long-term care facility direct care staff; and $5.26 for tipped workers.