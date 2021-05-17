Pa, SEPTA raise capacity limits; NJ students head to school in the fall as travel advisory is lifted

"Today, for the first time since the epidemic began, pandemic cases are down, in all 50 states," President Joe Biden stated Monday.

The Delaware Valley is seeing the benefits of the milestone, as huge announcements were made from Governor Phil Murphy in New Jersey, while in Pennsylvania, capacity limits for indoor and outdoor events have relaxed. Along with that, SEPTA is getting ready to do away with capacity limits.

Empty parking lots at Montgomery County’s Greater Philadelphia Expo Center will soon be a thing of the past, as Pennsylvania’s capacity restrictions for indoor bumped to 50 percent, while outdoor event restrictions were bumped to 75 percent Monday.

"It don’t bother me, as long as they mask up," said Kevin Johnson.

Getting there, or anywhere will be the closest thing to normal since March pf 2020. SEPTA announced they will lift passenger capacity limits starting June 1. Masks are still required. And, that’s an important piece for daily rider Kevin Johnson.

"It’s safer that way. You don’t know who has vaccines and who doesn’t," Johnson added.

But, like most rollback announcements lately, there is bound to be some confusion, as Pa. leaders recently announced fully-vaccinated people do not have to mask up.

"That’s like two rules we have to follow. Now, when we get on the bus, we gotta put a mask on. I thought it would be over with, this mask stuff," regular SEPTA rider Sean commented.

One thing that will be over with – quarantine or proof of a negative COVID-19 test if traveling through New Jersey. Governor Phil Murphy announced Monday that the travel advisory will be lifted.

Looking ahead to the autumn, Murphy also announced all students will return to the classroom, full-time. No more remote learning.

"We know much more about this virus and how it spreads. We have much more on the ground experience in fighting it and we have a robust vaccination program that how reaches adolescents," Gov. Murphy explained.

Pennsylvania has yet to make an announcement about what schools will look like in the fall, but if a similar one is on the way, Deborah says she isn’t ready.

"I’m still down with the virtual. I feel safer with my grandkids home and that’s it. You don’t know who’s been vaccinated in schools," Deborah stated.

